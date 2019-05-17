Intersect ENT Inc (XENT) CEO Lisa D. Earnhardt Sells 9,500 Shares

Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) CEO Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $243,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lisa D. Earnhardt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 29,588 shares of Intersect ENT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $841,186.84.

XENT traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $25.81. The company had a trading volume of 355,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,014. Intersect ENT Inc has a 52-week low of $24.39 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.16 million, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT Inc will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,377,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,591,000 after purchasing an additional 50,060 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,377,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,591,000 after purchasing an additional 50,060 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 685,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 211,574 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after purchasing an additional 600,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 39.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,944,000 after purchasing an additional 176,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

XENT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Intersect ENT from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Leerink Swann cut Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intersect ENT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.96.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

