Intel Co. (INTC) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,349 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,278 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 130.7% in the third quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 27.9% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,542 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 4.0% in the third quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,431 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 332,565 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $15,607,000 after purchasing an additional 11,278 shares during the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 11,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $622,254.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $26,588.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,704.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,320 shares of company stock worth $5,343,843 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $45.53 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $213.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. Intel had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.23.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/17/intel-co-intc-shares-bought-by-sigma-planning-corp.html.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.