Intact Financial (IFC) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$125.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IFC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$117.00 to C$115.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$113.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$106.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Cormark set a C$121.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intact Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$118.18.

Shares of TSE:IFC opened at C$116.29 on Wednesday. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of C$91.65 and a 12-month high of C$116.66. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.96.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

