Insperity Inc (NSP) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,071,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 116,179 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Insperity were worth $100,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Insperity by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Insperity by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 122,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,475,000 after buying an additional 24,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Insperity by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,061,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $479,025,000 after buying an additional 220,365 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Insperity by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Insperity alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Insperity from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Insperity to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.40.

In related news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 6,522 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total value of $778,009.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,333.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel D. Herink sold 2,354 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $306,326.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,800,674.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,952 shares of company stock worth $10,228,518. 6.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $115.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. Insperity Inc has a 52 week low of $86.63 and a 52 week high of $132.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 138.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insperity Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/17/insperity-inc-nsp-shares-sold-by-dimensional-fund-advisors-lp.html.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

See Also: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.