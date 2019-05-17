Insider Selling: TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) COO Sells 2,103 Shares of Stock

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) COO Clifford Braun sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $121,490.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

THS stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.18 and a twelve month high of $67.88.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

THS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TreeHouse Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.85.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 287.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 6,304.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 870,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,127,000 after purchasing an additional 856,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 3,296,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,143,000 after purchasing an additional 51,943 shares in the last quarter.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

