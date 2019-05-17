Insider Selling: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) CEO Sells 22,702 Shares of Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 22,702 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $193,648.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,821.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.25. The company had a trading volume of 570,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,071. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $25.29. The company has a market capitalization of $923.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.58.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.72% and a negative net margin of 109.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPPI. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 67,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.
See Also: Special Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.