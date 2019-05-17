Insider Selling: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) CEO Sells 22,702 Shares of Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 22,702 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $193,648.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,821.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.25. The company had a trading volume of 570,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,071. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $25.29. The company has a market capitalization of $923.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.58.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.72% and a negative net margin of 109.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPPI shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPPI. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 67,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Insider Selling: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) CEO Sells 22,702 Shares of Stock” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/17/insider-selling-spectrum-pharmaceuticals-inc-sppi-ceo-sells-22702-shares-of-stock.html.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.