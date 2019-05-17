Insider Selling: Regulus Therapeutics Inc (RGLS) Insider Sells 39,352 Shares of Stock

Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) insider Joseph P. Hagan sold 39,352 shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $48,009.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,173.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
RGLS stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,980. Regulus Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The company has a market cap of $14.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.26.
Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.84. Regulus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 526.10% and a negative return on equity of 186,717.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics Inc will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.
RGLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $6.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.06.
About Regulus Therapeutics
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.
