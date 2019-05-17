Insider Selling: Fitbit Inc (FIT) EVP Sells 2,594 Shares of Stock

Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) EVP Andy Missan sold 2,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $13,021.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andy Missan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Andy Missan sold 7,500 shares of Fitbit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $37,425.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Andy Missan sold 7,500 shares of Fitbit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $43,875.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Andy Missan sold 7,500 shares of Fitbit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $43,800.00.

NYSE:FIT traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,498,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,008,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.87. Fitbit Inc has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $7.79.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.71 million. Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 18.79% and a negative net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fitbit Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fitbit by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 52,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Fitbit by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Fitbit by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 61,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Fitbit by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Fitbit by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fitbit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital set a $8.00 target price on Fitbit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine cut Fitbit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. DA Davidson raised Fitbit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fitbit in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

About Fitbit

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

