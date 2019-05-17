Insider Selling: Fitbit Inc (FIT) EVP Sells 2,594 Shares of Stock

Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) EVP Andy Missan sold 2,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $13,021.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Andy Missan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 10th, Andy Missan sold 7,500 shares of Fitbit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $37,425.00.
- On Wednesday, April 10th, Andy Missan sold 7,500 shares of Fitbit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $43,875.00.
- On Monday, March 11th, Andy Missan sold 7,500 shares of Fitbit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $43,800.00.
NYSE:FIT traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,498,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,008,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.87. Fitbit Inc has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $7.79.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fitbit by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 52,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Fitbit by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Fitbit by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 61,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Fitbit by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Fitbit by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FIT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fitbit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital set a $8.00 target price on Fitbit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine cut Fitbit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. DA Davidson raised Fitbit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fitbit in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.08.
About Fitbit
Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.
