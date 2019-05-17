Insider Selling: Everbridge Inc (EVBG) SVP Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) SVP Imad Mouline sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $1,043,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Imad Mouline also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 7th, Imad Mouline sold 5,000 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $387,500.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Imad Mouline sold 3,000 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $217,620.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Imad Mouline sold 5,000 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $375,500.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Imad Mouline sold 3,000 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total transaction of $221,610.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Imad Mouline sold 5,000 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $364,100.00.

On Friday, February 15th, Imad Mouline sold 3,000 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $194,010.00.

Shares of EVBG opened at $83.77 on Friday. Everbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $41.94 and a twelve month high of $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $42.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 52.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Everbridge Inc will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,005,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,406,000 after acquiring an additional 121,779 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 14.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,263,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,807,000 after buying an additional 162,373 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 14.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,263,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,807,000 after buying an additional 162,373 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 700,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,763,000 after buying an additional 241,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 539,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,598,000 after buying an additional 254,536 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVBG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Everbridge to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

