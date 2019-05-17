Insider Selling: Eneco Refresh Ltd (ERG) Insider Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Eneco Refresh Ltd (ASX:ERG) insider Chiau Thuan Teh sold 250,000 shares of Eneco Refresh stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05), for a total value of A$18,000.00 ($12,765.96).

Chiau Thuan Teh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 24th, Chiau Thuan Teh sold 447,364 shares of Eneco Refresh stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05), for a total value of A$32,210.21 ($22,844.12).

On Wednesday, April 17th, Chiau Thuan Teh sold 263,136 shares of Eneco Refresh stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05), for a total value of A$18,945.79 ($13,436.73).

On Friday, April 12th, Chiau Thuan Teh sold 775,520 shares of Eneco Refresh stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05), for a total value of A$55,837.44 ($39,601.02).

On Thursday, March 14th, Chiau Thuan Teh sold 628,701 shares of Eneco Refresh stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05), for a total value of A$45,895.17 ($32,549.77).

ERG stock remained flat at $A$0.07 ($0.05) during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 71,000 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 million and a PE ratio of -8.88. Eneco Refresh Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.04 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of A$0.08 ($0.05).

Eneco Refresh Ltd produces and distributes bottled water and accessories in Australia. It offers Refresh Pure Water bottled water in 350 ml to 15 liter packs for home and office deliveries, as well as 5 liter packs for sale in Woolworths supermarkets in Queensland, New South Wales, Australian Capital Territory, Victoria, and Western Australia; superoxygenated water under the Oxyfresh name; 15 liter and 19 liter bulk bottled water under the Goldfields name; and spring water under the Sunshower Springs brand.

