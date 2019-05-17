Insider Selling: Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) Chairman Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total value of $3,287,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Kingsbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 10th, Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.61, for a total value of $3,132,200.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $2,863,800.00.

NYSE BURL opened at $163.12 on Friday. Burlington Stores Inc has a one year low of $134.59 and a one year high of $180.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.16.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.06. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 226.76% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,907,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,564,000 after purchasing an additional 937,224 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 244.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,015,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,126,000 after purchasing an additional 720,897 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,034,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,746,000 after purchasing an additional 698,669 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $107,024,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,698,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,172,000 after purchasing an additional 545,036 shares during the last quarter.

BURL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $164.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen set a $165.00 target price on Burlington Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.79.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

