Insider Selling: Blucora Inc (BCOR) Insider Sells 4,606 Shares of Stock

Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) insider John David Palmer sold 4,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total transaction of $145,687.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ BCOR opened at $32.46 on Friday. Blucora Inc has a 52 week low of $23.83 and a 52 week high of $41.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. Blucora had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blucora Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BCOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Blucora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Blucora in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blucora during the 3rd quarter worth about $418,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Blucora in the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blucora by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 103,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,926 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Blucora by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 112,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Blucora by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,594,000 after purchasing an additional 362,461 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

