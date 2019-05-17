Insider Buying: U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (PRTS) CFO Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) CFO David Meniane purchased 100,000 shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

U.S. Auto Parts Network stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.98. 176,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,349. The firm has a market cap of $34.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.45. U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $74.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.60 million. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PRTS shares. Barrington Research set a $5.00 price target on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 885,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 20,136 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 3.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,177,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares during the period. S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 8.6% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,940,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 154,051 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Auto Parts Network Company Profile

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

