Insider Buying: Schroder Asian Totl Retrn Invstmt Co PLC (ATR) Insider Acquires 5,775 Shares of Stock

Schroder Asian Totl Retrn Invstmt Co PLC (LON:ATR) insider Sarah MacAulay purchased 5,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 346 ($4.52) per share, with a total value of £19,981.50 ($26,109.37).

On Thursday, May 2nd, Sarah MacAulay purchased 5,500 shares of Schroder Asian Totl Retrn Invstmt stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 362 ($4.73) per share, with a total value of £19,910 ($26,015.94).

Shares of LON ATR opened at GBX 353 ($4.61) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $329.70 million and a P/E ratio of -11.89. Schroder Asian Totl Retrn Invstmt Co PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 3.02 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 377 ($4.93).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a GBX 6.20 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Schroder Asian Totl Retrn Invstmt’s previous dividend of $4.80. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Schroder Asian Totl Retrn Invstmt’s payout ratio is -0.20%.

Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, formerly Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective seeks to provide a high rate of total return through investment in equities and equity related securities of companies trading in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan).

