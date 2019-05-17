Insider Buying: Sanditon Investment Trust PLC (SIT) Insider Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Sanditon Investment Trust PLC (LON:SIT) insider Rupert Barclay purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £82,000 ($107,147.52).

Sanditon Investment Trust stock traded down GBX 7.89 ($0.10) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 81.50 ($1.06). 2,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,724. Sanditon Investment Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 0.81 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 89.35 ($1.17).

Sanditon Investment Trust plc is an investment trust, which is engaged in portfolio investment. The Trust’s investment objective is to deliver absolute returns of at least 2% per annum, compounded annually, above retail prices index excluding mortgage interest payments (RPIX), and be an asset diversifier for shareholders by targeting low correlation with leading large capitalization equity indices.

