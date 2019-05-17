Insider Buying: Sanditon Investment Trust PLC (SIT) Insider Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Sanditon Investment Trust PLC (LON:SIT) insider Rupert Barclay purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £82,000 ($107,147.52).
Sanditon Investment Trust stock traded down GBX 7.89 ($0.10) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 81.50 ($1.06). 2,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,724. Sanditon Investment Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 0.81 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 89.35 ($1.17).
Sanditon Investment Trust Company Profile
Recommended Story: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Sanditon Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanditon Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.