Insider Buying: Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (PFLT) Insider Acquires 9,500 Shares of Stock

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) insider Arthur H. Penn purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $114,855.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PFLT stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.72. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $14.12.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 17.80%. As a group, analysts predict that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

PFLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub cut Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFLT. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,218,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $1,958,000. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 378,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after buying an additional 112,252 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $1,072,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,172,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,021,000 after buying an additional 90,537 shares during the period. 36.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

