Insider Buying: Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO) Major Shareholder Purchases 8,445 Shares of Stock

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) major shareholder Zeff Capital, Lp acquired 8,445 shares of Highway stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $24,406.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 398,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,257.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:HIHO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.83. The stock had a trading volume of 661 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,583. Highway Holdings Limited has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $5.20. The company has a market cap of $10.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Highway alerts:

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Highway had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Highway stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,074 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.80% of Highway worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: “Insider Buying: Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO) Major Shareholder Purchases 8,445 Shares of Stock” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/17/insider-buying-highway-holdings-limited-hiho-major-shareholder-purchases-8445-shares-of-stock.html.

About Highway

Highway Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and contract manufacturers. The company operates in two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM, and Electric OEM.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Highway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.