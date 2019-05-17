Insider Buying: Hammerson plc (HMSO) Insider Buys 17,000 Shares of Stock

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) insider David Atkins acquired 17,000 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, with a total value of £50,150 ($65,529.86).
Shares of Hammerson stock opened at GBX 294.30 ($3.85) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.63. Hammerson plc has a 12 month low of GBX 285.80 ($3.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 561.40 ($7.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of GBX 14.80 ($0.19) per share. This is a positive change from Hammerson’s previous dividend of $11.10. This represents a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.76%.
Hammerson Company Profile
We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.
