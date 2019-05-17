Insider Buying: Hammerson plc (HMSO) Insider Buys 17,000 Shares of Stock

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) insider David Atkins acquired 17,000 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, with a total value of £50,150 ($65,529.86).

Shares of Hammerson stock opened at GBX 294.30 ($3.85) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.63. Hammerson plc has a 12 month low of GBX 285.80 ($3.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 561.40 ($7.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of GBX 14.80 ($0.19) per share. This is a positive change from Hammerson’s previous dividend of $11.10. This represents a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.76%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hammerson to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hammerson in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set a “sector performer” rating and a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on the stock. Citigroup cut Hammerson to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 465 ($6.08) to GBX 278 ($3.63) in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Hammerson from GBX 441 ($5.76) to GBX 367 ($4.80) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hammerson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 398.43 ($5.21).

Hammerson Company Profile

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

