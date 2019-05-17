Insider Buying: FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL) Director Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Director Malcolm F. Moore bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,547.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RAIL traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.16. 116,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,590. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. FreightCar America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $20.14. The company has a market cap of $80.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.54.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.64). FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 14.67% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $70.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that FreightCar America, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $8.00 price objective on shares of FreightCar America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $7.00 price objective on shares of FreightCar America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. FreightCar America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in FreightCar America by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FreightCar America by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 969,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 119,694 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in FreightCar America by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 606,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after acquiring an additional 36,929 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in FreightCar America by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,554,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after acquiring an additional 187,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FreightCar America by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 178,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 49,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats.

