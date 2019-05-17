Insider Buying: Coty Inc (COTY) Director Acquires 4,675,301 Shares of Stock

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Director Peter Harf acquired 4,675,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $54,514,009.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

COTY opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Coty Inc has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.88.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Coty had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Coty Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Coty’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coty by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Coty in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Coty in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Coty by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on COTY shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Coty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

