Insider Buying: ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) CFO Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) CFO James R. Mountain acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $55,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at $825,475. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ARR traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.35. 15,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,593. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.60. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.07.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.81 million for the quarter. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 85.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.20%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARR. Zacks Investment Research lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Nomura began coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. ARMOUR Residential REIT currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 27.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,508,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,702,000 after buying an additional 2,073,760 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,018,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,221,000 after buying an additional 41,856 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,018,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,221,000 after buying an additional 41,856 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,023,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,981,000 after buying an additional 50,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 21.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 638,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after buying an additional 111,513 shares in the last quarter. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: “Insider Buying: ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) CFO Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/17/insider-buying-armour-residential-reit-inc-arr-cfo-acquires-3000-shares-of-stock.html.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.