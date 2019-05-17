Innergex Renewable Energy (INGXF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.21

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:INGXF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.21 and last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 2886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 70.20 and a beta of 0.74.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $125.74 million for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 5.77%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INGXF)

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, and Site Development.

