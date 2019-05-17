Ingevity Corp (NGVT) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 83.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,870 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NGVT. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in Ingevity by 39.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ingevity by 0.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 362,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,973,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Ingevity by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,339,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,125,000 after buying an additional 78,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in Ingevity by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ingevity to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

In related news, CFO John C. Fortson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $2,060,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Katherine Pryor Burgeson sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $504,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,002.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,065 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NGVT stock opened at $92.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Ingevity Corp has a 12 month low of $74.98 and a 12 month high of $120.41.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.07 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 53.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingevity Corp will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

