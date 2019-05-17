Ingevity Corp (NGVT) Shares Bought by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 64.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 173,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,300 shares during the quarter. Ingevity accounts for approximately 1.3% of Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $18,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Ingevity by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,731. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.61. Ingevity Corp has a 1 year low of $74.98 and a 1 year high of $120.41.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Ingevity had a return on equity of 53.81% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingevity Corp will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on NGVT shares. ValuEngine lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ingevity to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ingevity from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.44.

In related news, EVP Katherine Pryor Burgeson sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $504,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,002.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John C. Fortson sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $2,060,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,125 shares of company stock worth $2,876,065. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

