Ingersoll-Rand (IR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $138.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, Ingersoll's shares have outperformed the industry. The company believes that stellar sales generated from the Commercial and residential HVAC market will bolster revenues in the quarters ahead. Further, increased productivity, pricing actions and new investments made toward footprint-optimization initiatives are expected to boost profitability. Also, the Precision Flow Systems buyout (when completed) will strengthen the fluid management business. Margins and earnings accretion are predicted in the first year of the completion of this buyout. For 2019, Ingersoll has revised its earnings view from $6.15-$6.35 per share to roughly $6.35. Revenues are predicted to grow 4-5% year over year, with organic sales increasing 5-6%. In the past 30 days, earnings estimates for the stock increased for both 2019 and 2020.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America raised Ingersoll-Rand from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank raised Ingersoll-Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $123.46 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.96.

IR stock opened at $121.90 on Monday. Ingersoll-Rand has a twelve month low of $85.15 and a twelve month high of $125.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is 37.79%.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, insider David S. Regnery sold 7,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $972,743.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,180,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 5,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total value of $570,930.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,502.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,760 shares of company stock valued at $23,276,480 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 26.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,165,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $528,432,000 after buying an additional 1,085,581 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 7.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,393,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,569,000 after buying an additional 100,734 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,140,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,753,427,000 after buying an additional 43,240 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

