IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,426 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PATK. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $567,000. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the first quarter valued at $2,665,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Patrick Industries from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Patrick Industries from $30.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

PATK stock opened at $44.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.92. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $67.50.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $608.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.67 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Walter E. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $45,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,721,760.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter E. Wells sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $506,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/17/indexiq-advisors-llc-raises-stake-in-patrick-industries-inc-patk.html.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.