Independent Research Reiterates €16.30 Price Target for Prosiebensat 1 Media (PSM)

Independent Research set a €16.30 ($18.95) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PSM. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. HSBC set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.30 ($16.63) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €19.85 ($23.08).

PSM opened at €15.16 ($17.62) on Monday. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 12-month low of €12.61 ($14.66) and a 12-month high of €30.06 ($34.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion and a PE ratio of 10.27.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

