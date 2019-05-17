Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 34,749,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,319,871,000 after buying an additional 499,213 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,050,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,012,066,000 after buying an additional 1,563,355 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 17.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,999,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,825,000 after buying an additional 1,336,719 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,266,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $434,047,000 after buying an additional 154,574 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,241,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,024,000 after buying an additional 241,153 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In other news, insider Gale E. Klappa sold 130,784 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $9,931,736.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allen L. Leverett sold 5,781 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $432,360.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,942,163.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,899 shares of company stock valued at $26,491,087 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEC opened at $80.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12-month low of $58.48 and a 12-month high of $80.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.16.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.66%.

WEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

WARNING: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/17/independent-advisor-alliance-raises-position-in-wec-energy-group-inc-wec.html.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.