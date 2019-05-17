Independent Advisor Alliance Has $722,000 Stake in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (PUI)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,190 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,041,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 118,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 42,805 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 15,324 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 21,784 shares during the period.

PUI stock opened at $32.26 on Friday. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $32.84.

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

