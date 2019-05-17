IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) Shares Bought by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth $164,394,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth $466,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in IHS Markit by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 318,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 16,461 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in IHS Markit by 4,638.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,860,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in IHS Markit by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,399,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,544,000 after acquiring an additional 232,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IHS Markit from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on IHS Markit from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on IHS Markit from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.86.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $1,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $2,249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,083 shares in the company, valued at $13,670,987.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INFO opened at $57.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.83. IHS Markit Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

