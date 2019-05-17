Icon (ICLR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $155.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.91% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “

Get Icon alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ICLR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Icon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Icon in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Icon in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Icon in a report on Monday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Icon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.20.

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $141.02 on Friday. Icon has a 52 week low of $118.10 and a 52 week high of $155.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Icon had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $674.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Icon will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Icon by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Icon by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,745,000 after buying an additional 24,256 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Icon by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Icon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,576,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Icon by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Icon (ICLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.