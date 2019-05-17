IBERIABANK Corp (IBKC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a $85.00 price objective on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

In other news, insider Michael Scott Price sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $41,418.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,181.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ricky E. Maples purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $75,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,275. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBERIABANK stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.20. 250,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,541. IBERIABANK has a 52-week low of $60.82 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.08. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $302.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IBERIABANK will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio is 25.71%.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

