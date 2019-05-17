Hurricane Energy (HUR) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Hurricane Energy to a speculative buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Hurricane Energy stock traded down GBX 0.45 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 55.95 ($0.73). 15,509,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,750,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.93. Hurricane Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 60.75 ($0.79). The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05.

In other Hurricane Energy news, insider Roy Kelly sold 3,527,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59), for a total transaction of £1,587,375.45 ($2,074,187.18).

Hurricane Energy Company Profile

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, to the west of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses are focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and acreage comprises Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, and Halifax.

