Honey (HONEY) Price Hits $0.0275 on Top Exchanges

Honey (CURRENCY:HONEY) traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. In the last week, Honey has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One Honey coin can now be bought for about $0.0275 or 0.00000392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub and CoinExchange. Honey has a market cap of $12,553.00 and approximately $24.00 worth of Honey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.11 or 0.01868537 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00062713 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00386851 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00013157 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007151 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011931 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008439 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006005 BTC.

Honey Coin Profile

Honey is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Honey’s total supply is 455,955 coins. Honey’s official Twitter account is @thehoneydev . Honey’s official website is honeycoin.info

Honey Coin Trading

Honey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

