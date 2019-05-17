Honda Motor Co Ltd (HMC) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 11.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HMC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 12,449 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honda Motor by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 12,536 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $525,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Honda Motor by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its stake in Honda Motor by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 59,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Honda Motor stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.81. 12,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,128. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.60). Honda Motor had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $4,049.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4,011.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $60.59 EPS. Honda Motor’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Honda Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

