Home Depot Inc (HD) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,080,765 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991,462 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd grew its position in Home Depot by 441.9% in the fourth quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 1,239,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 282.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,281,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $265,464,000 after acquiring an additional 946,206 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,811,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,175,512,000 after buying an additional 813,882 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 151.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,955 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,649,000 after buying an additional 434,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $192.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $211.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $215.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,441.05% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $26.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $224.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, April 25th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Edward Jones raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.71.

In other news, EVP Mark Holifield sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.60, for a total transaction of $2,203,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,306,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.67, for a total value of $1,006,451.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,030 shares in the company, valued at $9,423,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,194 shares of company stock worth $7,553,141. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

