Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP) Shares Bought by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Holly Energy Partners were worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 31,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 31.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HEP. ValuEngine upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Holly Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

HEP stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $134.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.80 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 35.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. This is an increase from Holly Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.65%.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

