Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Hingham Institution for Savings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of HIFS stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $192.24. 997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,491. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Hingham Institution for Savings has a fifty-two week low of $163.00 and a fifty-two week high of $229.99.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The savings and loans company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $19.01 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 110,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,890,000 after acquiring an additional 17,532 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 26,240 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,549 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 28,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings in the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.63% of the company’s stock.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, regular, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

