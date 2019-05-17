Hilton Hotels (HLT) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage currently has $94.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $83.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hilton Hotels from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Hotels from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus raised shares of Hilton Hotels from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $81.00 price target on shares of Hilton Hotels and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hilton Hotels presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.84.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

Hilton Hotels stock opened at $94.05 on Monday. Hilton Hotels has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $94.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 201.77%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

In related news, insider Ian Russell Carter sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $2,006,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 594,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,975,568.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,199,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127,890 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter worth $184,998,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 3,751.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,470,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,698 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,215,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,835,000 after acquiring an additional 914,321 shares in the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.