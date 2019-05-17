Hills Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 2,866 Shares of CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,972 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in CVS Health by 6,858.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,089,377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 24,728,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,954,958 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,090,409,000 after buying an additional 16,757,941 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $840,254,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,263,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,572,528,000 after buying an additional 9,194,005 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,462,292 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,076,697,000 after buying an additional 4,376,604 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 1,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total value of $96,744.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,503.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director C David Brown II acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.18 per share, for a total transaction of $531,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,222 shares in the company, valued at $862,685.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 23,600 shares of company stock worth $1,270,896 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $52.30 on Friday. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.77 and a 52 week high of $82.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.12. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $61.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.62.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

