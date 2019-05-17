Hibbett Sports (HIBB) to Release Earnings on Friday

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 24th. Analysts expect Hibbett Sports to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Hibbett Sports has set its FY 2020 guidance at $1.80-2.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.80-2.00 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.27 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Hibbett Sports’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hibbett Sports to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hibbett Sports stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $376.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hibbett Sports has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $29.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 price target on shares of Hibbett Sports and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

