HeidelbergCement (HEI) Given a €74.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeidelbergCement currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €76.50 ($88.95).

Shares of ETR:HEI opened at €69.96 ($81.35) on Tuesday. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of €51.84 ($60.28) and a 52-week high of €81.70 ($95.00). The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.28.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

