Head-To-Head Survey: Dyadic International (DYAI) vs. NewMarket (NEU)

Dyadic International (OTCMKTS:DYAI) and NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Dyadic International has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NewMarket has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Dyadic International and NewMarket’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dyadic International N/A N/A N/A NewMarket 10.57% 44.09% 13.30%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Dyadic International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of NewMarket shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of NewMarket shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Dyadic International and NewMarket, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dyadic International 0 0 1 0 3.00 NewMarket 1 0 0 0 1.00

Dyadic International presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 114.80%. NewMarket has a consensus price target of $380.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.82%. Given Dyadic International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Dyadic International is more favorable than NewMarket.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dyadic International and NewMarket’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dyadic International $760,000.00 147.27 -$2.14 million ($0.17) -24.65 NewMarket $2.29 billion 2.04 $234.73 million $20.34 20.49

NewMarket has higher revenue and earnings than Dyadic International. Dyadic International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NewMarket, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

NewMarket pays an annual dividend of $7.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Dyadic International does not pay a dividend. NewMarket pays out 34.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NewMarket has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Summary

NewMarket beats Dyadic International on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc., a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins. Dyadic International, Inc. has a research collaboration with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp. to express two therapeutic compounds using C1 production platform; and the Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH to express the potential of its C1 technology to produce various types of therapeutic compounds for manufacturing protein-based vaccine and biologic drugs; and research collaboration with global biotech company to explore the potential of its C1 technology to produce an active moiety. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives. It also provides fuel additives that are used to enhance the oil refining process and the performance of gasoline, diesel, biofuels, and other fuels to industry, government, original equipment manufacturers, and individual customers. The company has operations in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, India, Latin America, Canada, and the Middle East. NewMarket Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

