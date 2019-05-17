Head-To-Head Contrast: Petroquest Energy (PQUEQ) versus Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Petroquest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUEQ) and Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Canadian Natural Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Petroquest Energy does not pay a dividend. Canadian Natural Resources pays out 53.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Canadian Natural Resources has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Petroquest Energy has a beta of 4.19, meaning that its stock price is 319% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Natural Resources has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Petroquest Energy and Canadian Natural Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petroquest Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Canadian Natural Resources 0 3 13 0 2.81

Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus target price of $42.48, suggesting a potential upside of 52.80%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Petroquest Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Petroquest Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Petroquest Energy and Canadian Natural Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petroquest Energy $87.10 million 0.00 -$9.55 million N/A N/A Canadian Natural Resources $17.19 billion 1.94 $2.00 billion $2.15 12.93

Canadian Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Petroquest Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Petroquest Energy and Canadian Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petroquest Energy -10.98% N/A -7.49% Canadian Natural Resources 13.50% 8.98% 3.99%

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources beats Petroquest Energy on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Petroquest Energy

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. On November 6, 2018, PetroQuest Energy, Inc. along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. As of December 31, 2017, the company's gross proved crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 8,784 million barrels; gross proved plus probable crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 11,760 million barrels; proved natural gas reserves totaled 6,652 billion cubic feet; and gross proved plus probable natural gas reserves totaled 9,734 billion cubic feet. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

