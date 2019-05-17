Harris (HRS) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at Barclays

Harris (NYSE:HRS) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Harris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Harris in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Harris from $170.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Harris from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $196.13.

Get Harris alerts:

NYSE:HRS traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $184.31. The stock had a trading volume of 34,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,842. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Harris has a 12-month low of $123.24 and a 12-month high of $185.24.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Harris had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harris will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Harris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

In related news, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 9,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $1,642,228.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William H. Gattle sold 5,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $916,961.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Harris by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,535,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $724,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,524 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Harris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,507,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Harris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,367,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Harris by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,034,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $324,870,000 after purchasing an additional 789,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Harris by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,078,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $811,076,000 after purchasing an additional 652,182 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harris

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.