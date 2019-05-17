Hapag-Lloyd (HLAG) Given a €36.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HLAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €33.76 ($39.26).

Hapag-Lloyd stock opened at €25.50 ($29.65) on Monday. Hapag-Lloyd has a twelve month low of €21.04 ($24.47) and a twelve month high of €38.20 ($44.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion and a PE ratio of 26.90.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

