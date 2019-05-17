Hansteen (HSTN) Given “Add” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Hansteen (LON:HSTN) in a research note released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HSTN. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Hansteen in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.24) price target on shares of Hansteen in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Shares of HSTN opened at GBX 94 ($1.23) on Tuesday. Hansteen has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85.60 ($1.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 112.80 ($1.47). The firm has a market capitalization of $399.98 million and a P/E ratio of 7.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Hansteen’s previous dividend of $2.40. Hansteen’s payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

In related news, insider Ian Richard Watson sold 391,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23), for a total value of £368,335.24 ($481,295.23).

Hansteen Company Profile

Hansteen Holdings PLC is a company which was incorporated in the United Kingdom and registered in England and Wales on 27 October 2005. The Company is required to comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006. The address of the registered office is 1st Floor, Pegasus House, 37-43 Sackville Street, London W1S 3DL.

