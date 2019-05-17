Hanson McClain Inc. Has $67,000 Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

Hanson McClain Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Hanson McClain Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,279,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $277,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719,647 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 86.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,937,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $260,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156,710 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 20,868,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $513,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,304,914 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $376,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,588 shares during the period. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,830.8% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,312,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD opened at $28.89 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 90.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America set a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.27.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

