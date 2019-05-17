Hannover Re (HNR1) Given a €153.30 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) has been given a €153.30 ($178.26) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HNR1. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €112.00 ($130.23) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. UBS Group set a €123.00 ($143.02) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €114.00 ($132.56) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €120.95 ($140.64).

Get Hannover Re alerts:

HNR1 stock opened at €136.20 ($158.37) on Friday. Hannover Re has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($135.31).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.