Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.27.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Barclays set a $19.00 price target on Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th.

In other news, CFO Barry Hytinen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $175,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,038.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 254.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands stock remained flat at $$16.82 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,798,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,665,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.93. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 69.68% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

